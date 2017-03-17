Could Blake Shelton be getting down on one knee to propose to Gwen Stefani before this season of ‘The Voice’ comes to an end?! If he wants to make her dreams come true, he better consider it! Watch them discuss the possibility here.

This year’s finale of The Voice might be the most epic yet! In video outtakes from the Blind Auditions, the idea of a possible live proposal from Blake Shelton, 40, to Gwen Stefani, 47, is brought up…and they definitely don’t seem to be against it! It’s Alicia Keys who originally mentions the idea –“What about, like, a proposal on the show?” she asks them, to which Gwen laughs, but Blake responds, “Would that make you feel weird, Gwen?”

Well, the short answer is…NO! “That’d be my dream come true!” Gwen answers, and although she does giggle a bit, she does seem super enthusiastic about the possibility. The show is currently still in pre-taped segments, but once it goes live next month, it would certainly be the perfect opportunity for the country singer to get down on one knee, right?! After all, by the time the finale roles around, these two will have been together for over a year and a half, and they haven’t hid how serious they are about one another. Go for it, Blake!

Blake and Gwen’s flirtatious behavior has been documented throughout season 12 of The Voice so far, and the show is how they even know each other at all. In case you forgot, both stars were going through difficult divorces at the same time in 2015 when they were working on season 9 together, and they bonded over their heartache. In fact, she’s fully credited him with pulling her out of that dark time. Alright, Blake, it’s seriously time to put a ring on it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake will propose to Gwen on The Voice? Do you think it’s a good idea?