Blac Chyna’s ‘In It For The Long Haul’ With Rob Kardashian: ‘We’re Fighting For Each Other’

It looks like Blac Chyna has had a change of heart about former fiance Rob Kardashian because she now says that the couple is ‘in it for the long haul.’ We’ve got more details on how she’s ‘fighting’ to keep the relationship with her baby daddy alive.

Say WHAT?! After so many break-ups and make-ups, Blac Chyna, 28, claims she and Rob Kardashian are still very much a couple. She tells South African Cosmopolitan that. “I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs. Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other’s family, calling each other’s moms.” Uh oh, is that a swipe at the Kardashian family and Rob’s mom Kris Jenner? Chyna has never had a close relationship with them and their dislike for her has been a constant source of conflict in her romance with Rob.

She continues, “I feel like everything isn’t going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we’re fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier.” It’s unclear when the interview was conducted, because it sure seems like she and Rob are currently living a separate reality from the one she’s describing.

Chyna wasn’t even there with Rob for his 30th birthday party Mar. 17, but fortunately he was surrounded by Kris, 61, sister Khloe, 32, and of course daughter Dream, four months. They made sure to fill his place with festive green balloons since his big day falls on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017. The fam even gave him an adorable chocolate birthday cake with a photo of Rob as a little boy copied onto the frosting. The most Chyna did was give him a shout out on Instagram, simply wishing him a Happy Birthday, but with no love or any sweet sentiments, just those words and a picture of them taken about a year ago on a visit to Legoland. Womp womp.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Chyna will really make it in the “long haul” like she claims?

