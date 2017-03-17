Ben Affleck ‘Secretly Hates’ That Ex Jennifer Lopez Is With Alex Rodriguez — Is He Jealous?

REX/Shutterstock

Too close for comfort? Ben Affleck ‘secretly hates’ that his ex Jennifer Lopez is dating Alex Rodriguez, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, so is he jealous? The MLB legend and JLo have been inseparable lately, even enjoying a romantic trip to the Bahamas!

It’s been over a decade since Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Ben Affleck, 44, decided to call it quits. Even though they’ve both moved on romantically, he’s not exactly pleased that she’s now dating retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez, 41. “Everyone knows that Ben is the number one Boston Red Sox fan,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is still friendly with Jen to this day and he is hating that she is with someone so tied to the New York Yankees. He can’t wait to bust her balls about it when they see each other again at an award show or outing.” Uh oh!

“As much as he will joke about it to her, he secretly hates that she chose A-Rod, the worst Yankees player in his mind,” our insider added. The pair was seen leaving the gym in Miami on March 16 and they were all smiles! JLo and Alex’s trip to the gym comes days after they were spotted at the Bahamas’ Baker Bay Ocean and Golf Club. She even shared a PDA pic from their trip! These two only began heating up a few weeks ago and they’ve been almost inseparable.

“When it comes to love she marches to the beat of her own drum, and she can’t help being a hopeless romantic,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Friends are worried because she’s only just come out of the relationship with Drake and she’s jumped right back in. There’s concerns that she’s moving way too fast,” our insider added.

JLo and Ben have both moved on, but they will always share a special place for each other in their hearts. “I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there,” the Shades of Blue actress said in 2016. The two began dating in 2002, while filming Gigli. If things keep going this well with Alex, Ben will have to get used to it!

