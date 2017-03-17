Auntie Fee Dead: YouTube Star Taken Off Life Support 3 Days After Heart Attack

Courtesy of YouTube

This is so devastating! YouTube cooking sensation Auntie Fee has passed away three days after suffering a massive heart attack. We’ve got the heartbreaking details released by her son on Mar. 17.

So sad! Viral video cook Auntie Fee has died after spending three days on life support following her Mar. 14 heart attack. The 59-year-old had been hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after collapsing at her south LA home, and unfortunately she didn’t pull through. Her son and cameraman Tavis Hunter broke the news in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“Thank you for all the prayers and hope. It did all it can do and now God has made the decision to take my mother home where it’s peace and joy and I’m okay with that. She can finally be happy. RIP Momma Felicia Auntie Fee O’Dell. I love you and you was my twin. When you was going through it, I went through it and now it’s time for you to relax and watch me do it baby,” he wrote, noting his mood was “heartbroken” and he was still there at the hospital.

Auntie Fee became a viral sensation on YouTube in July 2014 when her curse filled “sweet treats for the kids” cooking video took off like wildfire, ending up with nearly five million views. Also known as Chef Sista Girl, she gave us such kitchen tutorials “good ass chicken” and “dumb good mac and cheese.” She had over half a million subscribers to her YT Channel, made appearances on TV shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Steve Harvey Show, and was featured in the film Barbershop 3. Fee’s last YouTube video was posted on Mar. 6, where she gave an f-bomb filled glowing review to Art’s Wings and Things fried chicken joint. She was so filled with sass and life, it’s so hard to believe that Auntie Fee is no longer with us.

