Josh & Anna Duggar Expecting 5th Child: Couple’s First Baby Since Shocking Sex Scandal

Make room for one more! Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting baby number 5 — two years after the reality star was involved in sex scandal with his younger sisters. The couple made the shocking announcement on Mar 17. Read all about her pregnancy, here!

Well, this is a surprise! Josh, 29, and Anna Duggar, 28, wowed fans all over the world on Mar. 17 after announcing her FIFTH pregnancy on their family website. In a lengthy message, the couple revealed their marriage has only gotten stronger over the years, and eventually dropped the bomb that they’re having a BOY! “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy,” the 19 Kids & Counting reality stars wrote.

The announcement of baby number five comes two years after Josh was outed for molesting his younger sisters and cheating on his wife. Josh’s online history, specifically his website subscription to Ashley Madison, revealed he was messing around with other women while married to Anna, which eventually landed him in a “faith-based” sex rehab. Josh lost his job shortly after, but Anna made a vow in front of God to stay by her man through thick and thin — and look where they are now!

Needless to say life has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for Josh and Anna since he came clean about his sexual behavior at 14 via Facebook. He was forced to step down from his position at the Family Research Council, and as soon as the allegations came out TLC pulled the show, eventually cancelling it entirely. There was even talk of Anna was leaving him due to their sexless and scandal-fueled marriage! But despite all the ups and downs, Josh and Anna have still managed to create a beautiful family with four adorable children.

