Angelina Jolie Goes Braless Meeting the Archbishop of Canterbury & Fans Lose It

Image Courtesy of Justin Welby/Twitter

Fans lost it after Angelina Jolie met with the Archbishop of Canterbury and appeared to be not be wearing a bra. The actress met with the religious figure to talk about preventing sexual violence, but all any one could talk about were her wardrobe choices.

Angelina Jolie met with Justin Welby, 61, the Archbishop of Canterbury to discuss humanitarian issues like “refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict.” The 41 year-old actress and Special Envoy for the U.N. talked with the head of the Church Of England on Thursday, Mar. 16 in London. Despite the seriousness of their discussion, the only thing fans could seem to take away from the meeting was Angelina’s alleged lack of bra.

The Archbishop tweeted photos of his discussion with Angelina and called it a “privilege,” but people seem more focused on Angelina’s breasts. The actress wore a white pleated skirt with a crew-neck grey sweater that slightly showed her nipples. Some have called her decision disrespectful. One fired up Twitter user wrote, “Angelina Jolie is a trick ass ho in this pic. You are meeting religious figures, wear a goddamn bra. Or a padded bra.” Another joked that Justin better have kept his focus and tweeted, “Eyes up, Archbishop!” One Twitter user referred to Angelina as “SHAMELESS.”

Eyes up, Archbishop! Angelina Jolie leaves fans shocked after 'embarrassing' braless meeting with An: https://t.co/vfZuzsSZZS via — Admi (@Admii17) March 17, 2017

Angelina Jolie is a trick ass ho in this pic. You are meeting religious figures, wear a goddamn bra. Or a padded bra https://t.co/SSTXnwNmO1 — Candice (@BBCandice) March 17, 2017

SHAMELESS ANGELINA JOLIE GOES BRALESS ON A MEETING WITH ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY https://t.co/8WgEntSPsR pic.twitter.com/enJIwAX8Aq — BaronessJMedia&Event (@Baronessj) March 17, 2017

Privilege to welcome UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie. Discussed refugee crisis, South Sudan and prevention of sexual violence in conflict pic.twitter.com/SuM5Ub8cqP — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) March 16, 2017

Angelina has been busy during her time in the United Kingdom. She took her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, to visit Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Mar. 14. Both looked super happy to see the historic palace and maybe meet with some royals? Earlier that day, Angelina gave an inspiring speech at London School of Economics. She spoke about her experiences traveling and her years of human rights work. The mother of six definitely took some time for fun in London too. Angelina brought Shiloh, 10, twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, and Zahara, 12 to Hamleys toy store in London on Mar. 12. The kids all walked out with brand new playthings and looked super happy. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina’s outfit choice was appropriate? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.