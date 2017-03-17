Thomas Sadoski Reveals He & Amanda Seyfried Secretly Eloped — ‘It Was Perfect’

Congratulations are in order! Thomas Sadoski stopped by ‘The Late Late Show’ on March 16, and he dropped a major bombshell. The actor revealed that he and Amanda Seyfried secretly got married over the weekend! Here’s the scoop!

Thomas Sadoski, 40, and Amanda Seyfried, 31, are officially a married couple! He stopped by the Late Late Show on March 16, and revealed that he and the actress had already tied the knot. Fans were shocked when James Corden congratulated him on their engagement, leading him to call Amanda his “wife.” He even held up his new wedding band! The actor said they exchanged their vows on March 12. “We eloped…we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he gushed. “We had a great day. It was perfect.”

Amanda and Thomas made sure everything went flawless on their big day, even writing their own vows. On top of that, they made sure her dog Finn was there to witness the “I dos.” Thomas is over the moon about his leading lady, as he swooned over his new wife. “Listen, she’s the person I love, admire, respect most in the world,” he told James. “I know that you guys are close friends, and I know that she would want you to know, so don’t tell anyone.” The cat is out of the bag!

Since wedding pictures haven’t surfaced yet, it’s hard to confirm what the blushing bride wore on her wedding day. “I don’t want to be the centre of attention,” she shared with Vogue Australia, revealing that she didn’t want to wear white. “I get to go to premieres and get dressed up all the time. I went to the Met Gala last year in a wedding gown designed by Riccardo Tisci; I’ve played a bride a billion times.” We know the actress looks absolutely gorgeous in any color!

Amanda revealed that she was pregnant with their first child on Nov. 29 at the Givenchy press launch for the brand’s new fragrance. The pair met on the set of the play The Way We Get By in 2015, and they revealed their engagement in Sept. 2016. We couldn’t be happier for them!

HollywoodLifers, are you elated to hear they’re already married?