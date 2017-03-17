Are you smarter than a 5-year old? Probably not. A toddler genius named Nate Seltzer totally schooled Ellen DeGeneres in a geography lesson, but not before mocking Donald Trump on live TV. Watch as the talk show host bursts into tears of laughter!

When’s the last time you looked at a globe? Probably can’t remember. Can you name the capital city of Cambodia without Googling it? No? Well, this 5-year old kid is about to make you (and all of us) feel really stupid. Nate Seltzer is basically a geography genius who has memorized almost every city in the world, along with their flags, locations, and capital. Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres, 59, Nate pulled out a self-drawn map that helps keep his memory in check.

Over each large country, like the United States and Brazil, Nate drew a person or animal related to that place. For example, over Antarctica he colored in a penguin and an ice berg. Over Africa he drew a tiger. Makes sense right? Then over Russia…adorable little Nate drew DONALD TRUMP, 70! SWEET BURN, KIDDO! “Why is Trump on Russia?” asked the TV host, to which the young genius replied, “Because he likes Russia,” Nate replied. Not only does this kid know geography better than most people, he also understands U.S politics better than most current White House politicians. Not naming any names!

As soon as Nate dropped Trump’s name, the entire crowd burst into laugher — including Ellen! The joke was a total smash hit with the audience, probably because everyone knows it’s a little bit true. Time and time again, Trump has gone out of his way to praise Vladimir Putin. The former business mogul “respects” him entirely, and even said this about the Russian president — “he has been a leader far more than our president has been,” referring to Barack Obama. Definite bromance going on!

