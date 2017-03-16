Yoda Returning In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’? — What Frank Oz Said That Makes Us Think So

You might want to take a seat for this, ‘Star Wars’ fans. Could Yoda return in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’? Maybe! Frank Oz, the man behind the Jedi Master, discusses the idea in an all-new interview and doesn’t exactly say no!

Details about Star Wars: The Last Jedi are being kept more secret than highly classified government documents. Reports have been swirling about everything and everyone, including Yoda. Frank Oz, the puppeteer and voice of Yoda, was asked point-blank if Yoda would be showing up on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here’s what he told our sister site Variety:

“I feel like I’m a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number. To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I’ve been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me.”

OK, Frank is totally hiding something, or just playing really coy with us. If Yoda wasn’t a part of The Last Jedi in some way, wouldn’t he be able to talk? Sounds like Yoda might be making his triumphant return! If Yoda does show up in the next Star Wars movie, this will be his first appearance since Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Yoda made a secret cameo in The Force Awakens, but it was just his voice.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on Dec. 15, 2017. A first trailer has yet to be released. Considering the movie is clearly going to be all about Jedi, wouldn’t it make sense for Yoda, a Jedi Master, to be a part of it? Yes, definitely. But we’re just going to have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Yoda will make an appearance in The Last Jedi? Let us know!