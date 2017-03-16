’13 Reasons Why’: Selena Gomez Explains Why She Wanted To Produce The TV Show

Courtesy of Netflix

Normally in front of the camera, Selena Gomez added a special twist to her career by executive-producing the Netflix miniseries, ’13 Reasons Why.’ Find out why the singer wanted to challenge herself with a new role for the drama-fueled show, right here!

Life isn’t all rainbows and butterflies. The young girl who once had a smile stapled to her face on the Disney channel has transitioned into a strong woman who isn’t afraid of facing challenges. 13 Reasons Why tackles teen bullying and the pressures of social media, two issues that are near to Selena Gomez’s, 24, heart. After reading the book written by Jay Asher, the singer had her mother get in touch with the author. “I didn’t know much about Selena back then,” Jay recalls to Vogue. “She explained to me how deeply she connected to the book, which is really about how there’s no way to know what people deal with.”

Over the years, Selena has only become more real, vulnerable, and genuine with her fans. Everything from lupus, depression, anxiety, and rehab is open for discussion. Producing 13 Reasons Why was the perfect outlet for Selena to come face-to-face with her struggles in a creative way. “In that very first meeting we talked about Twitter,” continues Jay. “I remember her telling me that there’s this idea that celebrities aren’t supposed to notice or care about what’s being said about them. But she can’t help but care.”

Selena tries to be as open and honest as possible with her fanbase, but there’s one thing in particular she’s keeping quiet about — and that’s her romance with The Weekend. When asked about him in Vogue, the raven-haired beauty danced around the question as she gazed at her cheesy potatoes on the table. “Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.” Interesting answer!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch 13 Reasons Why on Mar. 31 and see Selena’s producer debut?

