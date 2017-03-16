Selena Gomez: 5 Things To Know About The Dialectical Behavior She Says Saved Her Life

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez completely bared her soul in a new interview with ‘Vogue,’ including how she uses Dialectical Behavior Therapy on a near daily basis now. We’ve got five things to know about this psychiatric treatment that the singer says saved her life.

Wow! Selena Gomez, 24, held absolutely nothing back in her new Vogue interview, detailing her three month stint in a psychiatric rehabilitation facility and how she’s still using Dialectical Behavior Therapy to treat her anxiety and regulate her emotions. She sees a therapist five days a week and admitted that “DBT has completely changed my life. I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.” Here are five things to know about DBT:

1. DBT includes the practice of four important sets of skills.

It teaches Mindfulness, a practice of being fully aware in the moment; Distress Tolerance for how to accept and deal with pain in difficult situations and not try to change things; Interpersonal Effectiveness for being able to ask for what you want while still maintaining self-respect with others, and Emotional Regulation for learning how to change emotions that you want changed.

2. DBT helps patients increase their self-worth.

Selena admitted in her interview that “My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious,” while on tour. DBT helps her identify her strengths and build upon them so that she can feel better about her self and her life.

3. DBT helps identify thoughts, beliefs, and assumptions that make life harder and helps things become more bearable and realistic instead.

Selena said, “I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable.” DBT helps patients learn a differed way of thinking, taking “I have to be perfect all the time,” and turning it into “I don’t need to be perfect at things for people to care about me,” according to psychcentral.com.

4. DBT involves both individual and group therapy.

Selena said she meets with a therapist five days a week, but also did intensive group therapy while being treated in Tennessee. “You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls,” she said of the experience, “real people who couldn’t give two sh*ts about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

5. DBT is used to treat a wide variety of psychological disorders.

Originally developed to to treat suicidal patients and people with personality disorders, it now is used to treat mood disorders and other mental health issues.

