Villanova Vs. Mount St. Mary’s Live Stream: Watch The March Madness Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The Champs are here! Villanova looks to win back-to-back NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament championships and they’ll kick that campaign off when they face Mt. Saint Mary’s on March 16. It’s going to be good so don’t miss this game.

With a 31-3 record in the Big East, the Villanova Wildcats come into March Madness as the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed. That would intimidate any team, but after the nail-biting victory that the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers just pulled off, they aren’t going to back down one bit. This game is set for 7:10 PM ET so tune in to see if Villanova rolls over the Mount or if the Mountaineers pull off the biggest upset ever!

The last team to win two consecutive titles was Florida, back in 2006 and 2007. Villanova hopes to end that drought, as most of the squad that won the championship in 2016 is back. Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Jalen Brunson, and more are in the lineup, according to CBS Sports. Villanova comes in with the No. 2 offense in America and the edge to make a repeat appearance in not just the Final Four, but in the championship game.

As for Mount St. Mary’s, the Mountaineers had to play the New Orleans Privateers in order for this shot. They were one of the eight play-in teams sentenced to the First Four games. Thankfully, MSM came through in the clutch, downing New Orleans in a thrilling 67-66 victory. It was Junior Robinson, the smallest player in Division I (at 5’5”), who led the team to victory, nailing jumpers to send them to the big dance.

Does Mount St. Mary’s have a chance to upset Villanova? The Mountaineers have a strong defense, one that forced 14 turnovers during their game against New Orleans. Plus, Elijah Long has been racking up the points, nailing 40.2% of all his three-point shots. While he and Junior may not be enough to defeat Villanova on their own, they could shatter their March Madness dreams if the ‘Cats sleep on this 16-seeded squad.

Who do you think will win the NCAA Tournament, HolllywoodLifers? Do you think Villanova will repeat as champs or do you think another team will take home the title?

