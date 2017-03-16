Gonzaga Vs. South Dakota State Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game

REX/Shutterstock/AP Images

Here we go! March Madness is underway with the West’s top seeded Gonzaga taking on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. We’ve got your way to watch all the action go down via live stream Mar. 16.

Got your brackets picked out? Good, because March Madness is underway and the big highlight is top seeded Gonzaga kicking off their NCAA men’s basketball tournament run against 16th seed South Dakota State Mar. 16 from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The 32-1 Bulldogs are making their 19th consecutive appearance in the big show, but have yet to take home the title. Could this finally be their year? Scroll down for how you can watch the game via live stream.

The Zags come into the tournament as the West Coast Conference regular season and tournament champions, and now they’ve got their eyes on the big prize. “This is every kid’s dream to play on the biggest stages and to play for all the marbles,” transfer Nigel Williams-Goss, 22, said. “That’s why I came here, to win championships. We’ve won a couple already. We’re ready to get this thing started and try to win another one.”

While everyone is assuming that Gonzaga will cruise through the first round, SDSU could pull off an upset as the Jackrabbits clawed their way into the tournament by upsetting Summit League champ South Dakota in the semifinals and going on to top Omaha in the title game 79-77, punching their ticket to March Madness for the fourth time in six seasons. They’ve got Summit League tourney MVP Mike Daum, 21, who has been averaging 25.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Whoever comes away the champ in this West Region game will face the No. 8 Northwestern – No. 9 Vanderbilt winner in the round of 32 on Mar. 18. Will it be Gonzaga or SDSU? Tune in to watch!

