Arizona Vs. North Dakota Live Stream: Watch The March Madness Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The eternal battle of birds versus cats takes place in the opening round of the 2017 March Madness tournament. The Arizona Wildcats take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on March 16, so you know it’s going to get wild. Don’t miss it!

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off in a major way, with the Arizona Wildcats heading north to meet the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in scenic Salt Lake City, Utah. One of these teams will advance to the next round, keeping their dreams of March Madness glory alive. The other will watch the rest of the tournament from home. The game is set for 9:50 PM ET so tune in to see who raises the W.

It’s been twenty years since Arizona won its only NCAA Tournament championship. Arizona defeated the Kentucky Wildcats in an 84-79 overtime barnburner. Since then, Arizona has come close. They made it to the finals in 2001, but have been restricted to the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen. Their hard work and frustration might pay off, and they could possibly get a shot at revenge while on their way to the Final Four.

After winning the Pac-12 championship, Arizona was granted a No. 2 seed in the tournament and North Dakota as their first opponent. In the ‘Cats get by the Hawks, they may meet Saint Mary’s or VCU in the second round, per Tuscon.com. After getting by either of those squads, Arizona will meet Florida, Maryland, Florida Gulf Coast or Xavier.

Arizona’s coach, Sean Miller, left Xavier in 2009 and he brought his secrets with him, as they beat Xavier in the 2015 Sweet 16. Arizona is hoping to run into Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, as the Bulldogs beat the ‘Cats, 69-62, in a Dec. 2016 game. However, Arizona was without Allonzo Trier, 21. With their squad at 100%, Arizona might send the Zaga Bulldogs to the pound!

While the Fighting Hawks haven’t ever won the NCAA Tournament, they’re no pushovers. The Big Sky conference winners are the leading candidate to be this tournament’s “Cinderella story,” according to NBC Sports. With Quinton Hooker averaging 18.8 points per game and the team nailing 48% shots from the field, Arizona better not sleep on North Dakota.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you see Arizona going all the way or do you think this is North Dakota’s year?

