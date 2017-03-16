Kim Kardashian & Rihanna Are Trying To Make Waist-High Boots Happen

SplashNews/Courtesy of Instagram

Are waist-high boots the new thigh-high shoes? They might be…that is if Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have anything to do with it! We investigate the daring new shoe trend that’s raised so many questions. Would you sport these bizarre boots?

It’s no secret the celeb set and street-style stars can’t get enough of over-the-knee boots and thigh-high shoes. In fact, we’ve even seen a select few designers take the trend to new heights — but it wasn’t until Vetements x Manolo Blahnik teamed up to create these waist-high boots that we felt like the trend is taking on a life of its own. Is the new shoe silhouette surprising? We would say so. Are we shocked to see it on Rihanna, 29, and Kim Kardashian? Not at all. Hey, if there’s anyone who isn’t afraid to take a fashion risk, it’s totally these two stars — and saying these boots are made for walking is a major understatement.

We have to hand it to Kim, 36 — at 5’2″ this is a silhouette we just didn’t expect to see on the petite star. When she wore the boots we almost didn’t even realize that she was wearing the shoes, because she was bundled up in all black from head-to-toe when she stepped out in NYC ahead of fashion week. Upon closer inspection, it was clear the satin boots were pulled up over leggings, which she paired with a semi-sheer shirt and puffer coat. RiRi was actually the first to try the trend, (no surprise there!), and when she sported the shoes in orange she paired them with denim shorts and a cropped halter, rolling one leg down so that we could totally appreciate the look and understand what was going on. Honestly, had she worn both all the way up to the waist it might’ve seemed like she slipped into a pair of coveralls or a baggy costume.

Seeing both Kim and Rihanna in the shoes brings up so many questions. At first we weren’t entirely sure if they were shoes or a high-fashion take on crotchless trousers. Do they easily fit over jeans? Is it hard to roll them down if you’re in a rush and really need to use the restroom?

Normally I would caution anyone under 5’7″ to try this trend, but Kim proved that you don’t have to let that stop you if you’re committed to rocking the waist-high look.

Although their fancy footwear comes with a hefty $4,590 price tag, it remains to be seen if other brands will incorporate the same silhouette into their collections — but if they did would you try the trend? Who do you think pulled off the look better, RiRi or Kim?

