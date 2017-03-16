Venezuela Vs. Dominican Republic Live Stream — Watch World Baseball Classic Online

REX/Shutterstock

Runner on! Venezuela will be taking the field against the Dominican Republic on Mar. 16th at 10 pm EST at Petco Park in San Diego, CA during round 2 of the World Baseball Classic. Keep reading for the live stream!

Both Venezuela and the reigning champion team from Dominican Republic are coming off losses as they battle each other in Pool F of the World Baseball Classic. These two teams will be fighting in the second of three second round games of the 2017 edition of the annual tournament. Founded in 2005, the WBC is a chance for fans to get a taste of baseball action prior to Major League Baseball season beginning. On the line for these two teams is a trip to the WBC semifinals in Los Angeles at Dodgers Stadium.

If you are not feeling the March Madness happening in college basketball right now then take a look at this game. While the teams are from different countries, most of the players are from your favorite teams in the MLB. Guys like Miguel Cabrera, 33, and Victor Martinez, 38, play for both the Venezuela national team as well as MLB teams.

The Dominican Republic also has popular MLB stars on their team. From the Texas Rangers, Adrian Beltre, 37, and from the Seattle Mariners Robinson Cano, 34, both suit-up in the MLB as well as for their native country the Dominican Republic. No need to go to San Diego to watch this one, simply grab some peanuts and flip this game on your laptop via the live stream. Boom, it is time for baseball!



