Vanessa Hudgens V. Kylie Jenner — Who Rocked The Waist-Length Hair Better?

SplashNews/Courtesy of Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens just debuted a brand new hairstyle and we’re obsessed! She’s following in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner by copying her waist-length hair! What do you guys think of Vanessa’s long hair makeover? Who do you think rocked it better — her or Kylie? VOTE.

Vanessa Hudgens, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 19, just landed themselves in a bit of a pickle! Vanessa showed off a brand new hairstyle and it looks exactly like Kylie’s! The waist-length hairstyle is the hottest trend right now and it started with Kim Kardashian, 36, and then Kylie copied her, and then Nicki Minaj, 34, just debuted it as well!

Vanessa posted a stunning picture of herself with her new hair and made the caption, “Hair for the next..” and used little movie emojis, so this new look is definitely for a role. To be honest, Vanessa’s style is so boho, so this extra long hair really suits her. Her hair was done by none other than the Nine Zero One salon girls, Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, and it looks amazing.

The super long hair is so fitting for Vanessa’s hippie style and we actually love this look on her. She posted a photo of her new hair which was jet black and parted in the middle in long loose tousled waves. She topped her entire look off with a deep brown matte lip, making this look even edgier. Even though we love Vanessa’s new look, we have to give credit to Kylie, who did it first.

Kylie debuted her waist-length hair when she stepped out to dinner on March 11, in a skin-tight sheer midi dress. She let her hair do all the talking and opted out of any makeup other than a bronze glow and a nude lip. She looked gorgeous, as always.

We loved both of their looks so much and we can’t decide who rocked the hairstyle better. What do you guys think? VOTE.

