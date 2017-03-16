Is Newly Married Tyrese Flirting With Amber Rose On Instagram? — See The Receipts

Trouble in paradise?! Tyrese reportedly left a sultry comment on a video of Amber Rose showing off her breasts, on March 15 — a comment that you probably shouldn’t write after your Feb. 14 wedding. He even told Amber to apparently ‘check her text.’ This doesn’t look good…



Tyrese Gibson, 38, may have just been caught in the act of flirting with “Muva,” aka Amber Rose, 32, on March 15. The actor commented on a salacious video of Amber [above] where her cleavage was on full display, according to MediaTakeOut. “Love……. See you tonight check your text….. me and Snoop about to go BIG!!!!!!,” Tyrese apparently wrote under Amber’s sultry video. SEE THE SUSPICIOUS COMMENT HERE.

IF this is Tyrese in Amber’s video comments, then there’s a few questions we have, such as: Where was he seeing her that night?, So, are they texting on the reg?, Is this just a friendly, playful exchange?…

The site also reported that Tyrese was “sliding up in Amber Rose’s DMs.” However, we’ve seen zero evidence of that particular claim. And, we’re assuming that Tyrese was referring to Snoop Dogg, 45, in his alleged comment, because he’s been working with the rapper recently, according to Tyrese’s Instagram.

In Amber’s video, posted on March 15, she advertised a “cleavage redefining strapless bra.” She showed off how the bra worked and seductively touched breasts in her post. Now, this wouldn’t be a huge deal if Tyrese was a single man. However, he tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2017 with Samantha Lee Schwalenberg — a social worker from New Jersey.

Tyrese took to Instagram on Feb. 28, to reveal that he had tied the knot with Samantha Lee in a stunning ceremony. While he failed to dish the details on his Valentine’s Day nuptials, Tyrese and his bride looked breathtaking. He wore a crisp, white tuxedo and she looked beautiful in a pale pink gown with a choker neckline and beaded crown. Behind them in the snap was a lavish wedding table that appeared to be straight out of a movie. The table was draped with white flowers and gold settings. It was incredible!

After they tied the knot, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tyrese and Samantha Lee’s sex life was on fire! “They have unbelievable chemistry together… She is eager to start a family with him and he is all for it too so they hope to have children soon,” our source revealed. However, that was before he was reportedly leaving flirty comments on Amber Rose’s Instagram videos…

Tyrese, his bride, and Amber, all have yet to speak out about the suspicious rumors. Nonetheless, if this report turns out to be true, Tyrese’s fairytale marriage, could turn into a nightmare. We’re hoping this was all in fun and there’s nothing scandalous going on here!

