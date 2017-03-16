Donald Trump Cutting Funding To Meals On Wheels & More — Voters Outraged

REX/Shutterstock

Yikes! President Donald Trump released his $1.1 trillion budget outline that slashes funding for organizations like EPA, State Department, and more. Voters expressed their anger over the budget cuts that you have to see!

President Donald Trump, 70, revealed his budget outline for the country on Thursday, Mar. 16, which saw $54 billion increase for defense programs, according to The New York Times. Other agencies and organizations were not so lucky and saw massive cuts in their budgets. Many have taken to calling the President’s budget outline the “skinny budget.” Trump’s budget cuts federal government programs like the Environmental Protection Agency would lose 31% of its’ funding. The State Department would also lose 28%, according to CNN. Arts and culture organizations like Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowment for the Arts and the United States Institute of Peace would all take massive hits to their financing as well.

Community Development Block Grant program would completely lose its’ $3 billion from the government. The grant funds programs like Meals On Wheels, which delivers food to homebound elderly people on weekends, holidays, and in emergencies. Naturally, many voters were outraged when the saw money being taken away from such important organizations and took to Twitter to express their feelings about the skinny budget. One user offered a personal reason for why he felt Meals on Wheels is such a essential program. “Meals on Wheels is a vital program – helped my grandparents stay fed after making their own means became difficult/dangerous,” he wrote.

Meals on wheel must go so @realDonaldTrump can take trips to the winter WH and build his big beautiful wall. #skinnybudget — Barbara Jones (@BobbieJones80) March 16, 2017

Meals on Wheels is a vital program – helped my grandparents stay fed after making their own means became difficult/dangerous #skinnybudget — Aaron Gumm (@preachergumm) March 16, 2017

How appropriate that a man with neither art nor humanity has proposed a 100% cut to the arts & humanities. #SaveTheNEA #skinnybudget — Martha (@marthamatical) March 16, 2017

While the budget definitely has people stressed and outraged, some still tried to find humor in the situation. “Real budgets have curves #skinnybudget,” one user tweeted. “$54 billion defense increase because we need more F35 jets. That next Top Gun air battle is just a Tom Cruise sequel away,” another joked about the major increase to the military budget.

$54 billion defense increase because we need more F35 jets. That next Top Gun air battle is just a Tom Cruise sequel away. #skinnybudget — Mike (@thedecider99) March 16, 2017

Real budgets have curves. #skinnybudget — Katie Breslin (@katiebreslin) March 16, 2017

Do not call this a #SkinnyBudget. Call it what it is: a betrayal of American values. — Angela R-Schafer (@AngRSchafer) March 16, 2017

The United Nations will receive less money from the United States too including cuts to funds being sent to its climate change and U.N. peacekeeping programs. While many Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan “welcome[d]” the budget outline, the Democrats do not feel the same way. “To dramatically increase spending on defense and significantly cut spending on the diplomats and development professionals that work hand in glove with our defense department in difficult and dangerous parts of the world like Iraq and Afghanistan is unwise,” Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware told Chris Cuomo on CNN’s New Day.

