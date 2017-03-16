The Weeknd Majorly ‘Turned On’ By Selena Gomez’s Sexy Vogue Cover: Loves ‘Her Honesty’

Yowza! Selena Gomez’ new beau The Weeknd was head-over-heels for her ‘Vogue’ cover, but what turned him on even more was her honesty. A source tells HollywoodLife.com he was ‘blown away!’ Can you blame him?

Our jaws hit the floor when we saw Selena Gomez’ very first Vogue cover on March 16. The 24-year-old looked so gorgeous with her floral crop top and smoldering smokey eye. And guess what? Her man The Weeknd, 27, totally agrees!

Ok freaking out a little. Thrilled to share my first American @voguemagazine cover with you! Read the story and see the full spread in the link in my bio. Photographed by @mertalas and @macpiggott A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

“Abel loves how sexy Selena looks on her new Vogue cover,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It really turned him on. He finds her pictures in the magazine sexy.” How could he NOT admire his lady for her stunning looks? However, there’s more to her than just her beautiful appearance, and The Weeknd loves what’s inside even more!

“He was blown away by her honesty which he thinks makes her even sexier,” the insider continued. “Abel was impressed with how bold and brave Selena was in her interview. He loved that she was taking a stand and being protective of their relationship. Abel is proud to be her man and buried her in flowers when she got the copy of the cover.” How romantic is that?!

In the vulnerable interview, Selly talked about her constant therapy sessions, her former relationship with Justin Bieber (and how he didn’t like her closeness with fans) and that she’s not planning on being as open about her love with The Weeknd. “Everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again,” says the article. We totally get it, and think it’s sweet that she’s so committed to making with work with her new man.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd’s reaction to Selly’s shoot? Let us know!