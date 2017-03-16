Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Jet To His Hometown Toronto & PDA On Movie Date

They’re back together again! Now that The Weeknd has wrapped his tour in Europe, he’s back in North America…and whisked Selena Gomez away to Toronto, where they wasted no time packing on the PDA!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are picking things up right where they left off! The “Starboy” singer brought his lady to his hometown, Toronto, after wrapping the European leg of his tour, and he treated he pulled out all the stops for their first date night in the city. The Weeknd rented out an entire movie theater so he and Selena could watch a private viewing of “Get Out,” during which they drank gin and tonics and ate popcorn, according to eTalk.

“She was super cute with him, arms around his neck,” an eyewitness at the theater told the site, adding that the pair continued to show affection throughout the screening. No photos have surfaced of the couple in Canada just yet, but we’ve seen them kissing and acting touchy feely in public plenty of times before, so news of their PDA is really no surprise.

Sel has clearly made no secret about her romance with The Weeknd, but don’t expect her to dish any further on it in interviews or with the press. In fact, she recently revealed to Vogue that she has no plans to discuss the relationship publicly, because when she’s done that in the past (ahem Justin Bieber), it always come back to “bite” her.

It’s unclear exactly how long these two plan to stay in Canada, but as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, The Weeknd has been excited about this trip for quite some time. “The Weeknd loves traveling with Selena and wants to take her to Toronto and give her a personal tour of all his old stomping grounds,” our insider dished in January. We can’t wait to see where he brings her next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd going to his hometown? Do you think she’ll meet his parents there?