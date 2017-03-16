Shemar Moore Returning To ‘Criminal Minds’ For Season 12 Finale

Image Courtesy of CBS

Derek Morgan is back! After officially leaving ‘Criminal Minds’ in season 11, Shemar Moore will actually reprise his character for the season finale set for May 10, this time as a guest star.

Shemar Moore, who starred on the show from 2005 to 2016, will be back as Derek Morgan. In the episode, Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season, a press release revealed about the finale of Criminal Minds.

This is the first time we’ll see Derek again since his departure on the March 23 episode, as Derek made the choice to leave the BAU to focus on his family. Of course in real life, Shemar left to try and grow his career. “I didn’t direct, I didn’t write, but I grew, and I’m leaving because I want to continue to grow as an actor. I’m leaving to see what else I’m capable of,” he said. “I need balance in my life. I love what I do for a living, I love it from ‘action’ to ‘cut’, but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids,” he told our sister publication, TVLine. “I want balance, and it’s hard to do with the schedule that we have.”

Shemar originally wanted to leave at the end of seaosn 10 but waited until 11, he told TVLine. “(EP) Erica [Messer] said to me, ‘Allow us to give you, and more importantly Derek Morgan, but more importantly the crew, the cast and the fans, a proper goodbye.'”

With that, she reassured him Derek wouldn’t be killing him off but instead sending him “off into the sunset on a hero ride.” Shemar did say at the time that he’d come back if she was needed. “If Erica calls me and says, ‘We need Derek to do such and such,’ as long as it’s not long-term and I’m not locked into something, but I can just go dance with my friends and family, yes, yes, yes, yes,” he said.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked Shemar is back?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.