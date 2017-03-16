Selena Gomez Reveals She Goes To Therapy 5 Days A Week: I’m Allowed To ‘Fall Apart’

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

At 24, Selena Gomez is not afraid to be honest — and to get help. In a new interview with ‘Vogue’ magazine, the singer reveals her intense therapy routine, where her anxiety comes from, and what it was like in a 90-day facility.

Selena Gomez isn’t ashamed — nor should she be. In the new cover story for Vogue magazine, she reveals that she’s become an advocate for Dialectical Behavior Therapy, which is known to treat borderline personality disorder, improve communication, regulate emotions, and incorporate mindfulness practices.

She admits in the interview that she sees her therapist five times a week. “DBT has completely changed my life,” she told the mag. “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

The “It Ain’t Me” singer revealed that being on tour was really difficult for her, especially going from performing for kids to performing for people smoking and drinking in the audience. “Tours are a really lonely place for me,” she explained. “My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it—which, I think, was a complete distortion.”

Selena took time to focus on herself in August when she went to a Tennessee rehab facility that included both individual and group therapy. “You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls, real people who couldn’t give two sh-ts about who I was, who were fighting for their lives,” she said. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

The singer also added that giving up her phone for 90 days was incredible, and now she doesn’t even have the Instagram app or her own password. Her assistant runs it. “As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out,” she added. “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”

