Selena Gomez Refuses To Talk About The Weeknd — & It’s Because Of Justin Bieber

Don’t expect Selena Gomez to dish about her romance with The Weeknd in any interviews! She learned a valuable lesson from her public relationship with Justin Bieber, and says it’s keeping her quiet about her love life in the future.

Selena Gomez, 24, is Vogue’s April cover girl, but she didn’t spill any deets about her hot new relationship with The Weeknd, 26. In fact, she doesn’t plan on opening up about that one ever. The 24-year-old told the article’s writer Rob Haskell that “everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again.”

It’s true: When Selena was dating Justin Bieber, 23, she was pretty much an open book, and the romance became all she was known for, so we don’t blame her for wanting to keep this one more private (even if the pair aren’t shy about showing off major PDA when they’re out together). “Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am,” she admitted to the mag. “But, how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

The Weeknd was on tour in Europe for most of February and the beginning of March, but luckily, Selena was able to make it overseas for a few days to spend some time with him. Now, the pair has reportedly reunited in Toronto, where the 26-year-old’s family lives, although he’s heading back out on the road next week, when he’s due in South America.

“Selena and The Weeknd can’t stand to be apart,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have already talked about moving in together once his tour ends.” Awwww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena will ever talk about her relationship? Do you think she should?