Selena Gomez Reveals Panic Attacks Led Her To End Tour: ‘My Self-Esteem Was Shot’

There was a lot more going on in Selena Gomez’s life than we could’ve even imagined when she canceled her ‘Revival’ tour. Now, she’s finally telling all about the severe anxiety she suffered at the time, which led to vicious panic attacks that totally tore apart her self-esteem.

Selena Gomez’s Aug. 2016 announcement that she was cancelling the remaining dates of her Revival tour came just weeks after she publicly feuded with ex, Justin Bieber, 23, on Instagram, but the decision was about a LOT more than just that. Actually, she’d been struggling internally while out on the road, and it took a major toll on her.

“Tours are are a really lonely place for me,” she told Vogue. “My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage. Basically, I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything and they could see it — which, I think, was a complete distortion.”

She went on to explain that this tour was especially different for her, as it wasn’t just little kids she was singing for. “Suddenly, I have kids smoking and drinking at my shows, people in their 20s and 30s, and I’m looking into their eyes and I don’t know what to say,” she admitted.

After taking a break from that hectic schedule, Selena entered 90 days in treatment to help deal with these struggles, and she said it completely changed her life. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve done, but it was the best thing I’ve done,” she explained to the mag.

Now, she sees a therapist five days a week, and believes in Dialectical Behavior Therapy, which treats personality disorder and helps regulate emotions. It clearly hasn’t been an easy road, but Sel definitely seems to be happy and more back to herself these days. Perhaps her romance with The Weeknd, 26, has something to do with that….

