Selena Gomez Meets The Weeknd’s Mom & They Adore Each Other — All The Details

REX/Shutterstock

It’s not surprising that Selena Gomez got the seal of approval from her boyfriend’s mom. While visiting Toronto, The Weeknd brought the gorgeous singer home to meet his adoring mother Samra Tesfaye. Read here for all of HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE details!

We are so excited for Selena Gomez, 24! The Vogue cover model cover model made quite the impression on The Weeknd‘s mom Samra Tesfaye. “The Weeknd’s mom lives less than an hour away from downtown Toronto and yes, she and Selena have met. They absolutely adore each other,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She treated them both to a homemade Ethiopian dinner.” The Weeknd’s favorite meal of course!

The 26-year-old’s mom wasn’t the only person Selena had the pleasure of getting to know. “She also got a chance to meet some other family members, and a couple of close friends,” the source says. “Selena hopes to spend more time with his family, especially his mom, when Abel returns for a couple of shows in May.” How fun!

As HollywoodLife.com reported earlier, the famous couple turned up the PDA when they got a chance to see a private screening of the new movie “Get Out” in Toronto on March 15. In fact, the Canadian singer rented out the entire theater for the romantic date. “She was super cute with him, arms around his neck,” an eyewitness revealed to e talk. The source went on to say that the lovebirds nibbled on popcorn and Twizzlers while doing what normal couples do…well kind of!

In other exciting news, Selena graces the cover of American Vogue for the very first time and looks absolutely breathtaking! So much so, that The Weeknd is majorly “turned on” by the hot pics in the April issue. “He was blown away by her honesty which he thinks makes her even sexier,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Abel was impressed with how bold and brave Selena was in her interview.”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Selena meeting The Weeknd’s mom? Are YOU happy for her?

