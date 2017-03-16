Selena Gomez’s Love For Fans Used To Upset ‘Somebody’ — Justin Bieber?

Courtesy of Instagram

Hmm. In her revealing new interview with ‘Vogue’, Selena Gomez reveals that her love for her fans — and the inability to say no to them — was a huge problem for someone she used to be close with. Er, Justin Bieber, maybe?

Selena Gomez, 24, is opening up about her life in the spotlight and relating to fans in the April 2017 issue of Vogue. The stunning singer and actress discusses her relationship with her fans in great detail, and at one point during the interview she reveals that not everyone in her inner circle has always been thrilled by that.

“Somebody I used to hang out with would always get very frustrated with me,” Selena said flat-out during the interview at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel after being approached by multiple little girls. Rob Haskell, the interviewer, shared that Selena showed “infinite patience” during these interactions, even complimenting the girls on their dresses and inviting them to sit with her for their photos. “I have a hard time saying no to kids,” Selena added, brushing right over the “somebody” she previously mentioned.

Although Selena does not confirm or even say Justin Bieber‘s name, even the interviewer suggests it could be him she’s referring to. After all, it’s no secret that Justin has a love/hate relationship with his own fans, even going so far as to cancel his meet and greets on tour and claim he’s “done” taking pictures with fans as of May 2016. Yikes.

Despite the potential Justin diss, Selena’s love for fans continues to flourish. Even her former co-star, Paul Rudd, told the magazine, “She’s never trying to sell herself or impress anyone. She doesn’t put on airs, and she was a good sport about really long days in sometimes uncomfortable conditions. You’d never know she was so famous by the way she behaved, which, I think, is a huge key to her appeal.” We couldn’t agree more, Paul!

