Selena Gomez ‘Liberated’ After Opening Up About Love & Mental Health In ‘Vogue’

Selena Gomez’s incredibly candid interview with ‘Vogue’ is a weight off her shoulders! Since opening up about her love life and mental health, the singer-turned producer is feeling more ‘liberated’ than ever. Find out the EXCLUSIVE reason why, here!

Honesty is always the best policy. Each year Selena Gomez, 24, becomes more and more honest with her fans, a decision that has left her feeling totally free! “Selena feels like a huge weight is off her shoulders,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referring to her juicy interview with Vogue magazine. “Opening up the way she did can be a little scary, but it was so important to her that she be honest and put it all out there.” The results are totally paying off!

During her chat with Vogue, the “It Ain’t Me” singer came clean about her issues with self-esteem while simultaneously battling feelings of depression and anxiety. Over time Selena decided that it was better for her mental health if she took a break from the spotlight and checked into rehab. But instead of shying away from her issues, the brunette beauty did the opposite and put all her cards on the table. “Honesty is a huge deal for her now, she doesn’t want to ever hide again,” the source continues. “It’s not always easy to be so real but the pay-off has been huge, she feels liberated.”

As for her love life, Selena is a little more guarded these days when it comes to publicity. When asked about boyfriend The Weeknd, the pop star coyly avoided mentioning his name or specific details, but she did say this — “Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.” Now THAT’S a brutally honest answer!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you loving this new side of Selena? What do you think of her interview?

