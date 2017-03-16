Selena Gomez’s Gorgeous Glow & Smokey Eye On Flawless ‘VOGUE’ Cover

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Selena Gomez just landed her first ever cover of ‘VOGUE,’ and we are freaking out. Selena looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the cover and we’re obsessed with her entire look. Not only is she glowing, her hair and makeup is flawless. What do you guys think of Selena’s first ‘VOGUE’ cover?

We are more obsessed with Selena Gomez, 24, than ever after her seeing her first ever VOGUE cover. She was just debuted as the April cover star and she looks flawless in a tropical, beachy look. Selena’s skin is glowing and she rocked a wet hair look with huge gold hoops — we’re obsessed.

The stunning April cover was shot by Mert Alas and Mac Piggott and her natural makeup look was done by makeup artist, Aaron de Mey. Selena’s short bob was slicked back into a wet hair look done by none other than hair stylist, Shay Ashual. Shay’s name may sound familiar and that’s because he is responsible for Taylor Swift’s, 27, infamous hair makeover on the May 2016 VOGUE cover when she rocked a platinum blonde bob! Sels also rocked a mani from her nail artist, Tom Bachik.

We are loving this cover of Selena rocking a pink and orange floral Michael Kors outfit. Her skin is bronze and glowing, while her eyebrows are extra thick and dark. She added a thick black cat eye liner and other than that, nothing else. She opted out of a ton of makeup for the cover which we love, it gives off such a natural and beautiful look. Instead of rocking a bold lip or shadow, she want au natural aside from some highlighter.

In all of the other inside shots from the photoshoot, Sels sticks with her wet hair look and minimal makeup and we are obsessed with it. She is naturally gorgeous, she doesn’t need a drop of makeup!

What did you guys think of Selena’s gorgeous beauty on her first ever VOGUE cover? Did you love it as much as we did? We can’t wait for the mag to hit newsstands on 3/28!

