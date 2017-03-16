Selena Gomez Collaborating With Rumored Former Lover? Find Out Who

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez has a new song coming out featuring a rumored romance from the past! So who is this mystery collaborator? Watch him accidentally reveal their upcoming duet, right here!

Big news, y’all! Selena Gomez, 24, has a new song in the works, and it’s going to feature Gucci Mane, 37! The rapper revealed the super exciting news during an interview with 99Jamz on March 15, when he tried to deflect the question and kind of gave it away by accident. “I don’t really want to speak on it,” he began, “because it’s not my song it’s her song.” Oops! Gucci you spilled the beans!

VIDEO: Gucci Mane on his collaboration with Selena pic.twitter.com/LBo6mb1lVp — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSourceMP4) March 15, 2017

What’s interesting is that Selena and Gucci mane have actually been romantically linked in the past. The duo worked together on the film Spring Breakers in 2013, while Selena was dating Justin Bieber. During that time the “It Ain’t Me” singer and the rapper allegedly got a little TOO cozy.

MediaTakeOut reported that Selena and Gucci would spend long hours alone in her trailer, and it even caused problems with some of the crew! “We thought it was [odd] that she was in there with [Gucci]. One time [producers] sent security to make sure she was OK,” an insider claimed. “It almost became a joke, [another employee] said [to Gucci] ‘Watch out or I’m telling Justin [Bieber].’ [Gucci] was like ‘F*ck that lil n***a.” Yikes!

Of course, Selena has a new beau now! She’s been dating The Weeknd, and Gucci also recently put on an extravagant show to propose to his longtime love Keyshia Ka’oir during a basketball game. We don’t think The Weeknd would have anything to worry about with Selena and Guciworking together, but we’re sure as hell pumped to hear that banger, stat!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear Selly and Gucci’s new song? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.