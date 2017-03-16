Scarlett Johansson Slays In Jumpsuit Amid Divorce Drama For ‘Ghost In The Shell’

REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson proved that looking good really is the best revenge! Although at first glance her interesting ensemble appeared to be a glam gown, it was actually a jumpsuit, and ScarJo’s outfit is a reminder that the silhouette is just as formal as a dress.

Scarlett Johansson, 32, may be in the middle of a divorce, but she didn’t let it interfere with her stellar style when she shut it down on the red carpet at the premiere of Ghost in the Shell in Japan on March 16, where the star rocked a sleek and chic silhouette in a beautiful blue hue. It has been a while since we’ve seen the star on a whirlwind promotional tour and if her Pre-Fall 2017 Balmain jumpsuit is any indication of what’s to come, we totally can’t wait to see her rock the red carpet.

Whether you’re gearing up for prom night or for a formal affair, like a wedding, your instinct may be to brush off your go-to black dress — but that totally doesn’t have to be the case! We saw pantsuits and jumpsuits on the red carpet during awards season, and Scarlett’s latest look is a great reminder: you shouldn’t count out different silhouettes when you’re searching for the perfect outfit. If it worked on the red carpet there’s no reason you can’t sport the silhouette in real life!

ScarJo rocked the get-up with statement earrings that totally stood out thanks to her pixie cut. Her styling was sleek and chic, which kept the focus on the beautiful draping of the asymmetrical silhouette.

From head-to-toe, Scarlett looked premiere perfect and totally inspired us to slip back into the jumpsuit trend. Do you agree? Check out her beautiful Balmain number above and let us know if you’re still loving the jumpsuit trend.

