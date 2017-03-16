Ricardo Medina: ‘Power Rangers’ Star Confesses To Murdering Roommate

Image Courtesy of TMZ

One of the stars of children’s show ‘Power Rangers’ just plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Two years after the brutal murder of his roommate, Ricardo Medina has finally confessed to stabbing him to death with a sword.

Ricardo Medina, 38, faces up to six years in prison for the bloody death of his roommate, Josh Sutter, in 2015, reports TMZ. Ricardo, who once starred on multiple versions of Power Rangers from 2002 to 2012, plead guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge as part of his plea deal, claims the report. He was first arrested and charged with his roommate’s murder in January 2016 and has remained in custody since then.

Prosecutors claimed that Ricardo and Josh got into a heated argument on January 31, 2015 over his girlfriend when things got physical, reports Deadline. They then claim that Ricardo took a sword that he owned and kept in the home and used it to stab Josh multiple times until he was dead.

Ricardo has yet to be officially sentenced, but a video from inside the courtroom on Thursday, March 16, reveals a judge setting March 30 as his day of sentencing. Ricardo is calm in the video and polite in response to the judge, who also tells him he has a “right to appeal”. However, Ricardo can be seen nodding and smiling at his lawyer before being taken back into custody, which is pretty eerie to watch considering he just pled guilty to a horrific crime.

The timing of this is all pretty awkward, because the Power Rangers movie — which Ricardo is not attached to — is about to be released. The modernized film is set to hit theaters on March 24, which is just days before Ricardo will receive a sentencing for his heinous crime.

