Peter Gunz ‘Completely Freaked Out’ After Daughter Cori Is Rushed To The ER

Oh no! Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly’s young daughter Cori was rushed to the emergency room and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he was ‘completely freaked out’ after hearing their little one needed immediate medical attention. Is she ok?

Peter Gunz, 50, had to put on a brave face while showing support to his precious daughter Cori after she was rushed to the hospital for a broken arm. “Peter and Amina Buddafly‘s [33] oldest daughter, ended up in the ER and Peter completely freaked out,” a source close to the Love & Hip Hop: New York star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Peter is very protective of all his kids and he was really upset over the ordeal. Cori’s totally fine now, she has a cast on her arm and everything is good.” Amina recently shared a pic of their daughter and updated her fans.

Thank you everyone for the well wishes and concerns @iamcorigunz is a tough one and she is fine, just gotta take it easy for the next few weeks❣love y'all A post shared by Amina Pankey (@aminabuddafly) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes and concerns @iamcorigunz is a tough one and she is fine, just gotta take it easy for the next few weeks❣love y’all,” Amina wrote, alongside a heartwarming photo of her daughter wearing her new cast and sling. “Of course, it caused some drama between them all, they just can’t help it,” our source added. “Tara [Wallace] got jealous because Peter made such a big deal about what a great mom Amina is. He tries to keep things balanced between so many women, but no matter what he does someone is usually mad at him.”

Meanwhile, Peter has been doing everything in his power to win Tara back, even swearing up and down that he’s done with Amina. He’s always going to stay in contact with Amina, since they have two adorable children to raise together. However, Peter did ask her for a divorce on the Feb. 6 episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York, while making it clear that he hopes to reconcile with Tara.

Despite his recent actions, Amina firmly believes their love triangle is far from over. “He’s not officially done with either of us because we both want to move on, but we’re both struggling with saying no to him,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Even if [Tara] puts her foot down and says no to him, which is possible, it’s not completely over between them and I don’t think it ever will be.”

