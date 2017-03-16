Val Chmerkovskiy may be the pro, but that doesn’t mean he can ‘Work from Home’ like his new ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner! Normani Kordei took over the teaching lessons during a recent rehearsal and the video is so freaking cute.

“During our water break…I thought it would be cool to reverse roles lol so I taught @iamvalc the “Work from Home” choreography,” Normani Kordei, 20, captioned the black and white Instagram video. In it, we watch her and Val Chmerkovskiy, 30, cracking up while she teaches him the super sexy Fifth Harmony dance.

It’s no surprise that picking up the moves isn’t much of a struggle for him. But when they do the dance together, she shows off that she can definitely move. Of course the Fifth Harmony member has done this dance over and over again, but we have to say — she definitely is going to be a tough one to beat this season!

However, we’re hearing that the dancers are more worried about Heather Morris, who is dancing with Val’s brother Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“There is literally no doubt she’s a professional dancer,” a source told E!, adding that people were “snarky” about her skills backstage — both pros and celebrities alike. “It takes the others days or even a full week to learn a routine. She gets it down in a matter of hours.” Of course, you may know Heather from Glee, but she actually was originally hired on the show as a choreographer. Before that, she was on So You Think You Can Dance and joined Beyonce as a backup dancer during her Single Ladies tour.

