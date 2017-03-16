Nicki Minaj Embarrassed For Meek Mill After His Alleged Airport Assault: He’s ‘Ridiculous’

REX/Shutterstock

Dodged a bullet! Following Meek Mill’s alleged airport assault against a fan in St. Louis on Mar. 15, ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj feels completely embarrassed by his ‘ridiculous’ behavior. HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Sounds like Nicki Minaj, 34, isn’t missing Meek Mill, 29, — and his rowdy behavior — AT ALL! In fact, “she thinks it’s ridiculous that Meek got in trouble and is embarrassed for him over the incident,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even if he was justified or was going something out of self-defense, he should have a bodyguard to take of situations like that so he doesn’t get in hot water. People are going to blame the celebrity every time until proven otherwise, and she thinks he’s stupid for allowing things to get this far.”

Whether or not you agree with fans requesting selfies with famous people, Meek and his possé shouldn’t have gotten aggressive with an airport employee. The scuffle reportedly broke out when the rapper refused to take a picture with a fan inside the St. Louis airport on Mar. 15. Police immediately stepped in and ended up charging three men, including Meek, with assault, according to Jeff Lea, Public Relations Manager at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, who spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nicki is SO glad that she isn’t with Meek anymore,” the source continues. “She wouldn’t want the collateral damage in the press she would have received if they were still dating.” Adding additional fuel to the fire, the “Litty” hitmaker is already on probation for a weapons and drug conviction. The tension between Meek and his ex-girlfriend has only gotten worse over recent weeks, thanks to her diss track “Regret In Your Tears.” Meek fired shots of his own by jumping in the middle of Nicki’s Remy Fa feud. At this point the former flames are acting like oil and vinegar — they just don’t mix!

HollywoodLifers, is Nicki better off without Meek in her life? Tell us why or why not!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.