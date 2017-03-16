Meek Mill Can’t Stop Liking Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Instagram Pics: Trying To Replace Tyga?

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh boy. Meek Mill has been showering Kylie Jenner with love on Instagram, and a new report claims he might be trying to replace his ex, Nicki Minaj, with the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star. Should they date now that she and Tyga are on the outs?

It looks like Meek Mill is taking full advantage of Kylie Jenner‘s new status as a single woman. Nicki Minaj‘s ex has started following the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Instagram, and he’s been liking ALL of her pics, MediaTakeOut.com recently pointed out. Does this mean he wants to date her? We’re not totally sure, but he’s definitely flirting with her.

But would Kylie really date a man who’s turning 30 this year? Well, she has been known to like older men. Tyga, whom she’s currently on the outs with, is eight years older than her.

As we previously told you, Kylie and Tyga split late last week. “It looks like Kylie HAS finished with Tyga, at least for now anyway,” a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow. Basically Kylie was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18 plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose. Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.”

Could Meek Mill be that “hotter, richer boyfriend”?

HollywoodLifers, should Kylie Jenner and Meek Mill date? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.