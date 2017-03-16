Marion Cotillard Gives Birth: Brad Pitt’s ‘Allied’ Co-Star Welcomes 2nd Child With BF

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Marion Cotillard & her longtime boyfriend Guillaume Canet! The adorable pair have reportedly welcomed their 2nd child into the world, and we could not be happier for the newly-expanded fam! Now Marion & Guillaume’s 1st born Marcel is a big brother — how exciting! Get all the precious details here.

Aw, Marion Cotillard, 41, is a mom again! The actress gave birth to her and her boyfriend Guillaume Canet‘s, 43, newest bundle of joy — a girl — PEOPLE can confirm, and we can can only imagine how thrilled the couple must be! After all, this marks the pair’s second child together as they’re already the proud parents of son Marcel, 5.

Marion’s pregnancy was revealed back in September when HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY broke the news. And while Marion and Guillaume were thrilled about welcoming another bundle of joy into the world, the timing was not completely ideal. After all, during the time Marion’s pregnancy was announced, her co-star Brad Pitt, 53, was at the height of his vicious divorce with Angelina Jolie, 41. Somehow Marion ended up getting stuck in the drama crossfire as people accused Brad of cheating on Angie with her!

So of course when Marion’s pregnancy news was revealed, some fans immediately speculated that the baby could be Brad’s. But Marion quickly put the public back in their place with one genius Instagram post. “This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into,” the actress began her lengthy social media caption. “I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”

Marion continued, “Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn’t distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love, Marion.” Way to slay, girl!

We could not be happier for both Marion, Guillaume, AND big brother Marcel! We wish this adorable family all the best.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you happy for Marion and Guillaume? Send the excited couple your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.