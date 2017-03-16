Courtesy of E!

Gravity can be a real b*tch. Even though Mama June has shed a staggering 199lbs total during her body transformation, there’s still one area she thinks needs more improvement — her ‘sagging titties.’ Read more about the reality star’s amazing weight loss, here!

Staying true to her upcoming reality TV series, Mama June, 37, is on a mission to go from not…TO HOT! Turns out, losing 199lbs was just step one in her body transformation and she’s now considering getting extra work done on her boobs. In the video below, you can watch the reality star meet with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Daniel G. Kolder, M.D, to discuss the procedure to add a little lift to her “sagging titties.” Mama June claims she’s unhappy with the way they look after having four children.

Discussing her weight loss, Mama June opens up to Dr. Kolder about her journey into sexiness. “When I started losing the weight, I weighed over 450 lbs. I had the gastric sleeve [surgery] and lost 160 lbs.” Then, the platinum blonde mom goes into detail about what exactly she wants done to her body, jiggling her tummy, flapping her arms, and eventually moving towards her breasts. “My titties are sagging after having four kids.” Don’t worry Mama June, plenty of moms around the world can probably relate to your situation!

While it’s true that Mama June looks absolutely amazing in her new skin, the road to a slimmer figure wasn’t without a few speed bumps. Pain is beauty, right? The Mama June: Not To Hot star confessed to having the VERY hurtful gastric bypass surgery to remove the extra skin around her neck and arms, but would still “recommend” the procedure to anyone who wants to lose weight — including her daughters! Mama June does encourage her girls to work out more and eat healthier, but understands that they’re still young.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mama June is going too far by fixing her boobs? Or is it a good idea?

