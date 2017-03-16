Liam Payne Gushes Over Pregnant Girlfriend Cheryl — She’s Always Been ‘My Dream Girl’

Some dreams DO come true! Speaking of pregnant girlfriend Cheryl, Liam Payne sweetly confessed that she’s been his ‘dream girl’ ever since he was a teenager (and auditioned for the ‘X Factor’). Read all the mushy-gushy romance details, here!

Liam Payne, 23, is one extremely lucky dude. He’s young, rich, and about to have a baby with the woman of his dreams! The One Direction hunk first laid eyes on now-girlfriend Cheryl, 33, in-person during his X Factor audition back in 2011. But even before that day, he had been dreaming of her ever since was a teenager. “This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream,” gushes Liam to The Sun on Mar. 16. SO SWEET!

Not only that, but the British hunk also admits that he’s been lusting after her ever since hormonal development. “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace,” continues Liam. “I have the most ­beautiful girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely amazing.” But let’s rewind back to 2011 for a second. For those who may need a refresher, Cheryl was a judge on the hit reality show when Liam auditioned. Remember that Justin Bieber-inspired haircut he had going on? Those long, side-swept bangs were so popular back then.

The story of how they met is definitely adorable, but what’s going on between the singers now is even BETTER! As if Liam was writing his own fairytale, he’s going to be a dad and beautiful Cheryl is well on her way into motherhood. This baby is going to be a first for the lovebirds, who may have subtly revealed their bundle of joy’s name! In a throwback interview with One Direction, Liam fawned over the name Taylor because of its gender-neutral quality. Anyone named Taylor is bound to be a super star! Hello, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift!

