Take that, body shamers! Lena Dunham looked like an entirely new person on the red carpet March 15, where she showed off her incredible weight loss. Can we get in on that diet and exercise plan, girl?!

Someone’s lookin’ fabulous! At the opening of Tracy Anderson’s brand new New York City studio on March 15, Lena Dunham flaunted the results of her recent weight loss in workout attire, and fans were definitely shocked to see her transformation.

Anatomy of a pigeon. Health is wealth (she says as she crawls across the bathroom floor begging for a donut and a Zantac and a pony…) Trying my darnedest. Love you @bethcooke_flow 🔮 A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Even as recently as a few weeks ago, when she was promoting the final season of her show, Girls, the actress wasn’t looking quite this thin, so it seems she’s kicked it into high gear lately. In fact, just earlier this week, she took to Instagram to reveal her new appreciation for health, sharing a photo of herself partaking in some yoga. “Health is wealth (she says as she crawls across the bathroom floor begging for a donut and a Zantac and a pony..),” she captioned the pic. “Trying my darnedest.”

Lena has never been shy about her body, and has always been clear that she doesn’t give a f*** what the critics say. However, in 2015, she did reveal that she’d taken on exercise, not for her looks, but to deal with anxiety. “To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen,” she explained at the time. “I’m glad I did. It ain’t about the a**, it’s about the brain.”

Well, whatever she’s been doing, it’s clearly working, as she’s truly looking better than ever! Lena was joined at the studio opening by her friend and colleague, Jenni Konner, and they made sure to FaceTime in Gwyneth Paltrow, who couldn’t make it due to the recent snowstorm in New York. Get it, girls!

