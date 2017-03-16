Kendall Jenner Effortlessly Wore Yellow From Head-To-Toe: Here’s How You Can, Too

FameFlyNet

Mellow Yellow! Kendall Jenner stepped out in one of the hottest spring hues — yellow — from head-to-toe, serving up serious style inspiration and also schooling us on the right way to rock the cool new trend. Can’t wait to show it off? Here are some tips for mastering the look, à la Kendall!

There was no way you could miss Kendall Jenner, 21, when she stepped out for lunch in LA on March 15 with her mom, Kris Jenner, where the star totally mastered the model-off-duty look in her seriously chic ensemble that was totally trendy, too. Fresh off a jam-packed, jet-setting schedule for fashion month, Kendall is back in LA and looking better than ever…and it comes as no surprise to see the catwalk queen in one of the biggest trends for the upcoming season: yellow!

From the runway to the red carpet and the big screen, we’re seeing yellow everywhere we turn. Not only did the color rule the runway for Spring 2017, but it was also super popular on the red carpet during awards season, with everyone from Viola Davis to Reese Witherspoon sporting the shade at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. The resurgence of the bright spring hue comes on the heels of the highly-anticipated live-action release of Beauty and the Beast, where Emma Watson slips into Belle’s iconic yellow gown for the final scene of the film. While Kendall wasn’t the first to sport the shade, she is the first to master the art of street-style dressing in the trend.

So, how can you emulate her look? We understand some may feel intimidated to rock yellow from head-to-toe, but the key is to find the right shade for your complexion, whether that be a bold hue like Kendall’s, a muted mustard or a pretty pastel. Next, turn to your go-to silhouette. For example, if an A-line dress is what you feel most comfortable in, find one in yellow. In the science of fashion, the color here is the variable, so it is important to keep the other factors consistent if you want the look to pay off — especially if you aren’t totally sure of the shade.

See how Kendall made the look her own and let us know if you’re ready to try the trend.

