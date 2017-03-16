Kendall Jenner Robbed By One Of Her Own Friends? — Shocking New Claims

Shocking new details regarding Kendall Jenner’s March 15 robbery reveal that someone the supermodel invited into her own home for a party may have committed the theft, according to a new report. Could this have been an inside job!?

Kendall Jenner, 21, may want to think again before inviting just anybody into her home. Although it was originally reported that she was burglarized and robbed of $200,000 worth of jewelry, law enforcement sources tell TMZ that there’s more to the story. The site reports that Kendall invited a bunch of people over for a party on March 15, and left for just over an hour around midnight. During that time, she left her friends in her house, and it was when she came back just after 1:00 a.m. that she noticed her jewelry box was open and missing certain items, according to the insiders.

There was reportedly no sign of forced entry anywhere in the house, although at some point in the evening, Kendall apparently heard an alarm, signaling that a door had been opened. If this was indeed an inside job, it’s not a burglary like originally reported — it’s straight up theft!

The safety and protection of the Kardashian family has been in headlines lately, as Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, was robbed at gunpoint in October, and the aftermath is set to play out on the March 19 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a preview for the episode, Kim urges the whole family to get 24/7 security, but that obviously wouldn’t have done much in this situation if one of her friends was behind the heist.

The identities of those in attendance at this alleged party were not revealed, but TMZ‘s sources are adamant that it was likely someone who Kendall invited inside herself. The 21-year-old herself has yet to comment on this scary situation.

HollywoodLifers, do you think one of Kendall’s friends would have done this?!