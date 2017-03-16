Kendall Jenner’s Terrifying Robbery: Home Burglarized Overnight While She Was Home

Oh, no. A new report claims that Kendall Jenner’s private home was burglarized just 5 months after her sister Kim was held at gunpoint in Paris, France. So scary.

The Kardashians have been hit again. Kendall Jenner, 21, was robbed blind of approximately $200k on Wednesday, March 15, possibly in the middle of the night, reports TMZ. Even scarier? There’s a good chance that Kendall was home as the burglary went down, which means there could have been dangerous intruders inside her home while she was in a different part of her home.

Kendall reportedly left her home around noon and then returned at approximately 8pm, but didn’t notice anything was wrong or missing for hours. According to the report, it wasn’t until she went into her bedroom at around 1am that night that she realized she was missing several pieces of jewelry. She called the police who reportedly responded “quickly”, but sources say there was no sign of “forced entry” at the house.

In August 2016, an alleged stalker was arrested outside of Kendall’s home for trespassing. So far there is no known connection between the two incidents, and the initial report claims that no suspects have even been identified in the robbery just yet.

Unfortunately, this is the second time in five months that the Kardashian family has been targeted by burglars. As many already know, Kendall’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris, France in October 2016. The burglars allegedly held Kim at gunpoint while demanding her jewelry, including a 20-carat engagement ring from her husband, Kanye West. On top of that, the family store, DASH, was robbed in January 2017. Ugh.

