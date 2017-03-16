Kate Middleton Upset Over Prince William’s Ski Trip Partying: He Was ‘Humiliating’

AP Images

Uh oh! Prince William had the time of his life on March 13 when he skipped Commonwealth Day services with his family to go skiing and clubbing with friends and a hot model. However, now he has to face the music, AKA his wife Kate Middleton. And she’s pissed.

Prince William, 34, shirked his responsibilities to his country on March 13 to go skiing in Verbier with his friends and dancing with a blonde instead of attending Commonwealth Day services with his family. This lead to him being considered “throne idle” to the country, but what he should really be worried about is his wife Kate Middleton, 35, who is fuming over the incriminating pics and videos.

Prince William puts his hand on the waist of a MYSTERY WOMAN in a new video https://t.co/qPUmkah4Fd pic.twitter.com/keDJTZmdAk — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 16, 2017

A source tells Vanity Fair that Kate is “less than pleased” about her husband’s recent holiday while she was at home with their two kids Charlotte, 1, and George, 3. We don’t blame her for being irate, because despite the fact that Will was on a “boys only” trip, they sure spent a lot of time with girls. In one tabloid video, he can even be seen with his hand on the waist of a young blonde model. Not cool!

“It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics,” the source explained. “She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating and William will have come in for a pasting,”

Will’s grandma Queen Elizabeth is likely also unhappy. She reportedly considers this holiday to be one of the most important, and Will was the only one who didn’t attend. On top of that, Will has only gone to 18 events this year, while despite her bad health, the Queen has gone to 24. Uh oh!

