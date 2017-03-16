‘L&HH’: Karlie Redd Feels Like Tommie Lee ‘Is A Bad Disease She Can’t Shake’

REX/Shutterstock

The claws are out! Karlie Redd feels like Tommie Lee is a ‘bad disease she can’t shake,’ we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY, especially after she was attacked by her ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ co-star in a nightclub. Here’s the scoop on their feud!

Cameras were rolling for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta when Tommie Lee, 32, reportedly lunged towards Karlie Redd, 38, at the Blue Ivory Club on March 14. As far as where they stand now, “Karlie feels like Tommie is a bad disease she can’t shake,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The woman’s obsessed with her and now she’s got Lovely Mimi [Miyha Thi Luong] in on it too. Karlie says she didn’t do anything to either of them.” Tommie was restrained by security, since she was kicking and punching while trying to throw down.

“Karlie’s innocent and they just came at her over nothing,” our source added. “She says this is all because Tommie is jealous of her, she wants to be her and she can’t.” Tommie and the newest cast member, Lovely Mimi, 26, tried to attack Karlie inside the club after she had been dissing the two, according to new reports. Karlie allegedly called Mimi a “clown,” causing Tommie to have a knee-jerk reaction. Luckily, security was able to stop Tommie before physically harming Karlie, after she allegedly threw a bracelet at her. However, their heated feud goes back even further.

As fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta can recall, tension between the ladies reached new heights during last season. Tommie’s beau Scrapp Deleon, 29, and Karlie made out before he was sent to jail. What began as a business meeting quickly took a steamy turn, when he revealed he wasn’t “in a committed relationship.” Karlie also shared that her boyfriend Lyfe Jennings, 38, had gone MIA before talking “bedroom business,” prompting Scrapp to shockingly plant a kiss on her!

“I wanted to address Tommie, because you know of course Scrapp being a man, he kinda [instigated things],” Karlie said, during an interview with VH1 in Aug. 2016. “He was like, ‘We was in the hotel,’ but no, dude, we never f**ked. We never had sex. You know a man gonna pump it. We did massages and what happened next he made it seem like we had sex, but we never [did].”

