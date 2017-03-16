REX/Shutterstock

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have reportedly reunited, but we caught up with Amanda’s ex to learn the truth about what’s really going on. Sadly, Josh is using Amanda and the kids to improve his image — will this make her leave him for good?

Bachelor in Paradise stars Amanda Stanton, 26, and Josh Murray, 32, were engaged, but split in Dec. 2017. Amidst rumors that the couple has now reunited, Amanda’s ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that this isn’t the case at all. “Josh and Amanda have been on and off, but lately, I would say they have been off,” he shares.

Amanda is aware of how Josh can be a “loose cannon” and has even been “scared to sleep in the same house” as Josh, which could deter her from staying, Nick reveals. “She said that her and all of her friends and family all think that Josh is just using her to better up his image,” he tells us. “Her mom and friends would get worried if she didn’t answer any text messages or phone calls when she was with him. That’s how worried they were about the kind of personality Josh has.” Hmm.

That being said, we have to wonder: why does Amanda keep gravitating towards Josh? “As much as Amanda likes Josh, she knows he is bad news and yet she keeps going back to him,” Nick shrugs. “She said that Josh has been promised to change and he has been reaching out. He wants to get back with her…she is stuck in a vicious, unhealthy cycle with this guy and those are the toughest to break.” So a reunion could be on the horizon after all, but it doesn’t sound too good.

Furthermore, Nick worries that if Amanda does get back with Josh, it’ll affect the kids. “I asked Amanda what the deal is with her and Josh. Because of his temperament and everything, I don’t like him being around the children,” Nick explains. “I said, ‘Amanda, if you are going to do this, do it on your own time. I don’t want him around our children. After all the horrible stuff that you told me about him after the last time you were together, why do you think it would be okay for him to be around our kids?'” Yikes!

In the end, Nick hopes that Amanda does the right thing and leaves Josh. “Amanda told me, ‘We are done, Josh is too controlling.’ She really stressed to me that her and her family think Josh is using her and the kids,” Nick shares. So heartbreaking!

