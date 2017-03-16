Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Keep Romance Hot On Sexy Gym Date — New Pics

FameFlyNet

A couple that works out together, stays together! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are keeping their bodies fit and romance hot by hitting the gym together. The pair was all smiles during their date on March 16, looking stylish as can be!

Hot to trot! Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, were spotted leaving a gym together in Miami, Florida on March 16. The power couple discretely exited out the back door with their trainer after working up a sweat, and they couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear. JLo looked radiant in her stylish fitness threads, opting for a crop top sweater with lace up sleeves and a pair of grey workout pants. Her counterpart was no slouch in the looks department either, rocking a black hoodie, matching pants and some Nikes. These two clearly can’t get enough of each other!

Alex seems to enjoy hitting the gym with his leading ladies and he’s even found love while working up a sweat! The MLB legend and Cameron Diaz had a blast while enjoying a run together in 2011, laughing and chatting during their intense workout. A-Rod was also spotted on a fitness date with another gorgeous girlfriend, WWE Divas star Torrie Wilson, in 2013. On top of that, he also reportedly met his lovely ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis at Body and Soul gym in Miami.

JLo and A-Rod have been hitting the gym together back to back, proving they’re going to be in epic shape this summer! Only one day prior, she paired her neon sports bra with tight black leggings, looking fabulous as can be! He appeared to be cooling down with a protein shake as they finished up their fitness routine. Their trip to the gym comes just days after they were spotted at the Bahamas’ exclusive Baker Bay Ocean and Golf Club during their romantic getaway.

The Shades Of Blue star is reportedly “totally into him,” and the feeling is mutual. “He’s completely smitten with her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Even though their romance is fresh, “Jennifer isn’t concerned one bit about A-Rod’s checkered past with women.” We can tell these two are head over heels about each other, especially after their sizzling PDA pics!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the couple that works out together, stays together? Tell us!

