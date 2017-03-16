St Patrick’s Day: When Are The NYC, Boston & Chicago Parades & How To Watch

REX/Shutterstock

May the luck of the Irish be with you as top cities around the U.S. will be throwing massive parades for St. Patrick’s Day. We’ve got all the details on how you can catch the big events in NYC, Chicago and Boston!

Pull up a pint of Guiness and get ready to party with revelers around the country as three of the biggest cities in the country will be holding St. Patrick’s Day parades. New York City always throws the mother of all celebrations, and it goes straight down Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The number of participants for 2017 includes a crowd of 150,000 marchers and roughly two million spectators dressed in their very best green to line the parade route. The fun kicks off Mar. 17 at 11am EST and we’ve got your live stream details below.

Of course Chicago always goes all-out for St. Patricks’s Day, as the they city even dyes the Chicago River green in honor of the day! To make sure too many people don’t play hooky from school or work, Chi-Town will be holding their parade the day after the big holiday, on Sat. Mar. 18th at 1pm EST. The 62nd annual event is themed Irish Immigration:A New World of Opportunity and starts at Balbo Avenue & Columbus Drive, then continues north on Columbus until Monroe Street. Scroll down for how you can watch via live stream!

Boston has one of the longest running St. Patrick Day parades in our nation’s history, dating back to 1901. The city always holds it on the Sunday closest to the actual holiday so the big event goes down at 1pm EST Mar. 19. Think of it this way, you can make it an all-weekend parade viewing binge thanks to these cities all holding their parades on separate days. Known locally as Southie’s annual wearing of the green, weather has caused 2017’s route to be shortened due to ice and snow, as it will march from Broadway Station down West Broadway and onto East Broadway, ending at Farragut Road, according to the mayor’s office. We’ve got your live stream details below.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to be watching the various parades? How do you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.