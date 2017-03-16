Harry Styles Fawns Over Fans At NYC Airport After Louis Tomlinson’s Arrest

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles had a MUCH better airport experience on March 15 than his poor bandmate Louis Tomlinson! Harry was the epitome of polite as he took the time to speak to fans and pose for selfies at JFK in NYC, waving and smiling the whole time. Check it out!

Harry Styles, 23, had a smooth takeoff at New York City’s JFK airport in more ways than one! The One Directioner paused to take selfies with excited fans, even though he risked missing the flight he was on his way to catch. What a gentleman!

Harry looked adorable as always in a grey hoodie, black blazer and black leather boots. A long blue scarf added a pop of color, and provided him with some much-needed warmth, as it’s currently about 0 degrees in NYC. As we know, we must protect Harry Styles at all costs.

Of course, this comes on the heels of Louis Tomlinson‘s shocking arrest at LAX airport on March 4. After the paparazzi pissed Louis off, according to his team, he was booked for battery. And when fans tried to take pictures of the drama, they reportedly got into a scuffle with him and his girlfriend Eleanor Calder, 24! The 25-year-old was released on $20,000 bail, but he’ll have to appear in court on March 29 in Los Angeles. On top of all that, a female fan has since claimed that Louis punched her in the face hard enough that she had to go to the hospital with a “concussion”. Yikes!

Anyway, we’re glad to see that Louis’ altercation hasn’t deterred Harry from being nice to fans.

HollywoodLifers, would you just die if you ever ran into Harry Styles at the airport? Tell us if you think it’s sweet that he’s so good with fans!

