Teen, 17, Shares Escape From Her Room On Snapchat After She Gets Locked In— Watch

Alexa Pacheco got grounded by her parents like your usual 17 year-old, but this high schooler documented her escape on Snapchat. Watch her hilarious journey to freedom complete with a Beyonce and Destiny’s Child soundtrack!

Alexa Pacheco was grounded by her parents for bad grades and as punishment her parents removed her doorknob. The 17 year-old high-schooler could not lock her door, but when she closed it she realized she was trapped. With her parents out of the house, Alexa was home alone and stuck in her room with no way out so she decided to document her struggle on Snapchat on Mar. 12.

“Fun fact,” she wrote in the caption of her first Snap, “I just got grounded and my parents took out my door knob so I can’t lock my door.” That’s when things got serious and Alexa shut her door without realizing she would be trapped. “Accidentally closed my door now I can’t get out SOS,” she wrote and followed that Snap up with a black and white filtered video. “Rip Alexa pacheo 3/12/17,” she wrote as her hand grasped helplessly at the door. This was when Beyoncé got involved. Queen Bey’s “Freedom” started playing as Alexa ripped off the tape covering the hole where her doorknob was, but she was still stuck in her room.

Alexa even reached out to her followers and posted a Snap of herself leaning up against the door with the caption, “5 screenshots and I’ll kick down the door.” We’ll assume she got those five screenshots because next she tried to kick down the door, but no luck. Alexa’s parents finally returned home, but even they can’t get her out! The Snap showed someone’s finger reaching through the doorknob hole as everyone giggled about the silliness of the situation. Alexa was still trapped. Finally Alexa got free and offered her “thanks to all my fans” and appropriately played Destiny’s Child “Survivor” as she walked out of her prison. LOL! Be free, Alexa!

